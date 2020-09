Full

The Lego Photo Club is just FULL of ideas on things to photograph.



OK- time for the truth- I had it in my mind to take this shot and then write something about the tea cups being half empty of half FULL but then I realized when as I was posting this picture at 10:30 PM that the word was FULL not half full, not half empty- FULL- which forced me to come up with that lame sentence using the word FULL.



However, the Lego photographers didn't really mind; they just kept taking pictures...