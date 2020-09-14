Previous
Planting by olivetreeann
Photo 3544

Planting

Miss Ann is saving the seeds from her Marigolds so that she can plant them next year. The Club decided to use them for some macro photography practice.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10!
Photo Details

