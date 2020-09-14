Sign up
Photo 3544
Planting
Miss Ann is saving the seeds from her Marigolds so that she can plant them next year. The Club decided to use them for some macro photography practice.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7152
photos
226
followers
219
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
12th September 2020 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
legos
,
photographers
,
sep20words
