Dad by olivetreeann
Dad

We stepped back in time to do a family photo shoot today. That's Ann's Dad in the white shirt and trousers. The original shot here was taken in 1936.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
