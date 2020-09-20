Previous
Next
Fun by olivetreeann
Photo 3550

Fun

The Lego Photo Club and I don't know about you, but we think this carrot came right out of a Dr. Seuss' book! How fun!

I'll be MIA for one day (Monday) for some surgery on my knee, but I'll be back on Tuesday! I'm looking forward to catching up with you then.
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
972% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise