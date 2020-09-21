Previous
Next
Sunshine by olivetreeann
Photo 3551

Sunshine

Working on our solar flare shots in Miss Ann's backyard.

I'll be MIA for one day (Monday) for some surgery on my knee, but I'll be back on Tuesday! I'm looking forward to catching up with you then.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
972% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Trust the surgery goes well
September 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise