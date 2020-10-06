Sign up
Photo 3566
The Path that Leads to Autumn
My apologies for bombarding you with another batch of photos. But I'm all caught up now so tomorrow it's back to two!
From a photo drive I took with my friend Karen at the beginning of the month. I thought I'd post it because it matches one of the October words.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Tags
pathway
,
oct20words
