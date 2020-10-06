Previous
Next
The Path that Leads to Autumn by olivetreeann
Photo 3566

The Path that Leads to Autumn

My apologies for bombarding you with another batch of photos. But I'm all caught up now so tomorrow it's back to two!

From a photo drive I took with my friend Karen at the beginning of the month. I thought I'd post it because it matches one of the October words.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
977% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise