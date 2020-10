Carry Out Carion Style

My apologies for bombarding you with another batch of photos. But I'm all caught up now so tomorrow it's back to two!



I had PT today and was able to drive myself there! Whoohoo! This is what I saw on the ground in the lawn area next to the PT building. I don't think I've ever seen this many vultures in one spot before! The take-out lunch looked quite fresh. I'm sure by the time I return next Monday it will have been picked clean. Yikes!