Photo 3569
A Silver-Spotted Skipper on a Pink Zinnia
From back in July- a nice memory of a little butterfly who visited my potted plants.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
butterfly
,
zinnia
Barb
ace
So pretty and nice editing! Fav
October 10th, 2020
sheri
Is that what they're called! Nice.
October 10th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
A nice capture and nice editing!
October 10th, 2020
