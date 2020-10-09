Previous
A Silver-Spotted Skipper on a Pink Zinnia by olivetreeann
A Silver-Spotted Skipper on a Pink Zinnia

From back in July- a nice memory of a little butterfly who visited my potted plants.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Barb ace
So pretty and nice editing! Fav
October 10th, 2020  
sheri
Is that what they're called! Nice.
October 10th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
A nice capture and nice editing!
October 10th, 2020  
