Captivated

Our photo club met up at the Woodland Trail in Mt. Pocono today. It was a nice, gentle trail which I was able to manage with a walker only for stability. The knee is doing great and the exercise is good but I can tell I was more active than usual today! While I let the others wander off on the entire trail, I stuck close to the beginning and took the opportunity to work on this idea of "contemplative" photography. Today my eyes kept landing on leaves caught in unusual places and wildflowers. This was my favorite of the leaf shots. More to follow as the week moves along!