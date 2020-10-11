Previous
Captivated by olivetreeann
Our photo club met up at the Woodland Trail in Mt. Pocono today. It was a nice, gentle trail which I was able to manage with a walker only for stability. The knee is doing great and the exercise is good but I can tell I was more active than usual today! While I let the others wander off on the entire trail, I stuck close to the beginning and took the opportunity to work on this idea of "contemplative" photography. Today my eyes kept landing on leaves caught in unusual places and wildflowers. This was my favorite of the leaf shots. More to follow as the week moves along!
katy ace
I like the color, simplicity, composition, and subject FAV

Good to hear you are slowly getting about again but don't overdo!
October 12th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Love the dof and composition. Glad you can start to get around.
October 12th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Lovely simplicity - and so good to hear how quickly you are recovering with your knee.
October 12th, 2020  
sheri
Perfectly dreamy.
October 12th, 2020  
