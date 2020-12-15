Sign up
Photo 3635
Wreath
My apologies for this massive upload- please comment on one or two and leave the rest to fill in the calendar as they're meant to do.
Piggy and a Willow Tree angel discuss the finer points of Christmas wreaths.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
3
1
365
TG-6
15th December 2020 5:14pm
Public
piggy
angel
wreath
toyson365
365toys
dec20words
katy
ace
Piggy needs to put that wreath around her tube! She would be right in season!
December 17th, 2020
