Photo 3639
Family
We took a family Christmas portrait today.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
19th December 2020 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dec20words
Corinne C
ace
This is a cute family. I love the frame.
December 20th, 2020
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice group of friends
December 20th, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Cute!
December 20th, 2020
Kathy
ace
Well done and very creative.
December 20th, 2020
sheri
So cute.
December 20th, 2020
