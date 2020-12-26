Sign up
Photo 3647
Food
Lunchtime! Harold and Wilfred are ready to dig in- although Wilfred was slightly disappointed that we do not eat Red Gum leaves. (o;
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7367
photos
222
followers
220
following
1000% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
25th December 2020 2:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
food
,
dec20words
katy
ace
fun ! I like the processing too!
December 30th, 2020
SwChappell
ace
Looks like a good lunch. Cool border effect
December 30th, 2020
