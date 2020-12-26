Previous
Food by olivetreeann
Lunchtime! Harold and Wilfred are ready to dig in- although Wilfred was slightly disappointed that we do not eat Red Gum leaves. (o;
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!)
katy ace
fun ! I like the processing too!
December 30th, 2020  
SwChappell ace
Looks like a good lunch. Cool border effect
December 30th, 2020  
