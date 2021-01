Every Which Way

Christopher and Betsy have invested in a small lake house to use as a income maker. They'll be renting it through Air B & B and a few other sites. Right now it's in the sprucing up stage so I took advantage of taking a few architectural shots one day while we visited.



My apologies for being slightly awol at the moment. We were away so much there's a lot of catching up to do around here. I should be back on 365 in full swing tomorrow. Thanks for being so patient with me!