Weathering the Storm

We'd had such a great visit with our son Erick and his family. We were tempted to stay one extra day but decided it was best to get home before work started up again for Jeff. So we packed the car, checked the weather and were confident we'd by-pass the predicted storm- a mix of snow and rain which makes for lousy driving but not too treacherous. However, that was not what happened! The storm caught up to us and it was all snow. The driving was tricky but we pressed on thinking we'd still make it home and be able to sleep in our own bed that night. We thought since it was going to take a little longer we'd stop to pick up some snacks to tie us over until dinner at home. We found some healthy ones for a change- carrot and celery and cheese sticks. Once back on the road though something didn't feel right. The car was making an odd sound. "I think we have a flat!" Jeff said. So we got off at the next exit, pulled into a truck stop/gas station and sure enough- we had a flat! We didn't think It was there at the last exit when we stopped for the snacks but wow- if it wasn't, it sure happened quickly! So we moved all the luggage from the back of the car onto the back seat and Jeff pulled out the spare tire and exchanged it for the flat tire. We called the road service thinking we had enough coverage to tow us home only to find out we wouldn't be able to ride in the cab with the driver. Someone would have to come get us. That wasn't going to happen in this snowstorm and this far out from home, so we ended up driving back another exit to a hotel. Dinner was made up of the aforementioned snacks and some microwave mac and cheese on sale in the hotel lobby! But we were safe and sound for the night. In the morning we found a tire service close to the hotel and were able to take care of the tire situation before we headed home. I took this shot from the car while Jeff was changing the tire. Thankfully the overhang for the gas pumps kept him dry while he had to do that! What a trip!