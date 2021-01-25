Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3677
The Old Rugged Cross
Almost caught up- again!
Taken on my photo walk with grandson Sam back in December 2020 out in his backyard.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
5
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
2nd January 2021 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cross
,
wood
,
scrap-wood
KWind
ace
A striking image!! FAV.
January 27th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Wonderful textures
January 27th, 2021
Harry J Benson
ace
good texture and composition
January 27th, 2021
Kathy
ace
I like all the colors and textures of the wood.
January 27th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Excellent capture, textures
January 27th, 2021
