FOR 2021-10

When I was in Jr. High every once in a while my after school duties kept me from getting home right away. On one occasion I'd stayed late to work on the year book and I was later than usual in getting home. There were no buses and apparently no one to drive me home that day so I'd walked home even though it was getting dark early. Naturally my mother was worried, being the good mom that she was! My youngest sister picked up on her concern and while Mom stood by the door waiting, Kim had an idea. She went and got this shell, brought it to my mother and told her to "call God" and tell Him she'd like to see me get home soon. Somehow Kim equated the sound of the ocean that you could hear in the shell with God's voice- the faith of a child! My mother didn't want to disappoint her, so she put the "phone" up by her ear and told God about how she was worried and that it would be nice if He could help me to come home soon. No sooner than she prayed that little prayer, did I show up at the door! While I wouldn't call the shell itself a treasure- to me it's more of a trinket- the story that goes with it is. And it still sits on my bathroom shelf to remind me of how the faith of a child and the power of prayer often go hand in hand (or perhaps mouth to ear!).