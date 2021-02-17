Previous
Next
FOR 2021-17 by olivetreeann
Photo 3700

FOR 2021-17

Grandchild #3- Isaac (who is just a little over 5 months behind in age with Sam).
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1013% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise