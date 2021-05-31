Sign up
Photo 3803
May Half and Half 2021-31
It seems fitting to post a detail from a memorial to soldiers from the East Stroudsburg area who gave their all to our country on this final day of May.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
eagle
,
mayhalf21
