Photo 3846
Fired
Fired up that is- a sconce with a propane flame outside of a restaurant in East Stroudsburg.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
fire
,
flame
,
july21words
