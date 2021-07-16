Previous
Smile by olivetreeann
Smile

We went to the "Crayola Experience" in Easton PA while Lucy was visiting and Piggy came along to see what all the excitement was about. As you can see, crayons make Piggy smile. Ok- it's true. Piggy smiles all the time, but she's just a really happy pig!

After several busy days of (gladly) entertaining Lucy I'm quickly catching up with my posts and slowly catching up with your projects. Please do not feel obligated to comment on everything posted today!
16th July 2021

Ann H. LeFevre

Lou Ann ace
Awww! A Piggy’s adventure!
July 18th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute shot and Piggy does look very happy immersed in the colorful crayons.
July 18th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Lovely smile Miss Piggy

Just wanted to let you know that the tag for the words of the day is jul21words
July 18th, 2021  
