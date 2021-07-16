Smile

We went to the "Crayola Experience" in Easton PA while Lucy was visiting and Piggy came along to see what all the excitement was about. As you can see, crayons make Piggy smile. Ok- it's true. Piggy smiles all the time, but she's just a really happy pig!



After several busy days of (gladly) entertaining Lucy I'm quickly catching up with my posts and slowly catching up with your projects. Please do not feel obligated to comment on everything posted today!