Photo 3851
Cosmic
Had some fun turning this shot of Lucy climbing through one of those giant mazes of tubing, bars and trampolines at the Crayola Experience into something cosmic for July's word list. And yes, I do think it looks like an eye!
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
15th July 2021 2:23pm
Tags
jul21words
