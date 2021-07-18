Previous
Cosmic by olivetreeann
Cosmic

Had some fun turning this shot of Lucy climbing through one of those giant mazes of tubing, bars and trampolines at the Crayola Experience into something cosmic for July's word list. And yes, I do think it looks like an eye!
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

