Previous
Next
Mates by olivetreeann
Photo 3852

Mates

Lucy and I posed for a coloring page at the Crayola Experience. We had so much fun together this week. The house seems so quiet now!
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1055% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Aww What a great idea! This is fantastic!
July 19th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool image. I like it.
July 19th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
You are in charge of your own colour now!
July 19th, 2021  
Pyrrhula
Nice editing to a cute Ladies capture
July 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise