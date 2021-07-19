Sign up
Photo 3852
Mates
Lucy and I posed for a coloring page at the Crayola Experience. We had so much fun together this week. The house seems so quiet now!
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
4
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7784
photos
227
followers
225
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
15th July 2021 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coloring
,
cartoon
,
jul21words
katy
ace
Aww What a great idea! This is fantastic!
July 19th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool image. I like it.
July 19th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
You are in charge of your own colour now!
July 19th, 2021
Pyrrhula
Nice editing to a cute Ladies capture
July 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
