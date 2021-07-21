Sign up
Photo 3854
Pears
One of the anagram pairs of this month was spear and spare but we were given the option of making up our own which I did today while food shopping.
I was so impressed when 2 of the employees came up to me and remarked how well I'm walking since my hip surgery- that was so nice of them!!
But I confess, between the food shopping and other errands I'm slightly worn out tonight, so I'm putting off commenting until tomorrow. Sweet dreams to all!
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
fruit
,
food
,
pears
,
jul21words
