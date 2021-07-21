Pears

One of the anagram pairs of this month was spear and spare but we were given the option of making up our own which I did today while food shopping.



I was so impressed when 2 of the employees came up to me and remarked how well I'm walking since my hip surgery- that was so nice of them!!



But I confess, between the food shopping and other errands I'm slightly worn out tonight, so I'm putting off commenting until tomorrow. Sweet dreams to all!