Photo 3860
Tears
Or maybe tears over the torn note pad. No matter which way you say it, it's one of the words on the July word list.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Tags
jul21words
Milanie
ace
And your shot works well for it
July 28th, 2021
