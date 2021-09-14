Previous
Next
September 14- Cloudy by olivetreeann
Photo 3909

September 14- Cloudy

It was not only cloudy this morning we had a really nice mist covering the ground too. By noon they had all but disappeared.
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1070% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Looks like Piggy and Ducky were enjoying the air.
September 15th, 2021  
katy ace
This is a fabulous perspective Ann!
September 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise