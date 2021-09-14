Sign up
Photo 3909
September 14- Cloudy
It was not only cloudy this morning we had a really nice mist covering the ground too. By noon they had all but disappeared.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
Tags
toyson365
,
365toys
,
sep21words
Kathy
ace
Looks like Piggy and Ducky were enjoying the air.
September 15th, 2021
katy
ace
This is a fabulous perspective Ann!
September 15th, 2021
