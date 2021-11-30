Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3986
Rose Hips in Winter
These lovely "stars" were on a bush. Even without their roses, they were quite pretty.
November 2021 is almost caught up- no need to comment!
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8081
photos
219
followers
217
following
1095% complete
View this month »
3992
3993
3994
3995
3996
3997
3998
3999
Latest from all albums
3904
3996
3905
3997
3906
3998
3907
3999
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
20th November 2021 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
rose-hips
katy
ace
Such an interesting subject to start with and I love the shallow DOF and composition
February 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close