Previous
Next
Flower Power by olivetreeann
Photo 3987

Flower Power

I'm starting to fill in December by finishing up some of the shots I took at Melissa's farm.

Catching up- so no need to comment!

Melissa paints these rocks for a number of purposes- one popular use is to place them in unexpected places to bring pleasure to whoever finds it.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1097% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PamSnaps1 ace
Bright and pretty
February 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise