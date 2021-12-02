Sign up
Photo 3988
Hanging Around (vib)
I'm starting to fill in December by finishing up some of the shots I took at Melissa's farm.
Catching up- so no need to comment!
There are plenty of extra aprons on the hooks in Melissa's studio so that anyone can stop by and paint.
2nd December 2021
2nd Dec 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
10th November 2021 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hangers
,
knobs
,
hooks
PamSnaps1
ace
I like the details and colors
February 12th, 2022
