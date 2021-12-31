Previous
Next
In a Blink of the Eye by olivetreeann
Photo 4015

In a Blink of the Eye

Having some artistic fun with construction zone warning blinkers.

I'm almost done filling in December! No need to comment.
31st December 2021 31st Dec 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I really like the composiiton and processing
February 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise