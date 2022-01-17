Previous
Next
Ann LeFevre Winter 2 by olivetreeann
Photo 4034

Ann LeFevre Winter 2

Remembering the winter storm that kept us in Kentucky two extra days. It's probably the only time recently that I was glad it snowed because it gave us extra time with our grandchildren!

No need to comment- filling in the final days of January.
17th January 2022 17th Jan 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise