Flash of Red (2022) 8 by olivetreeann
Photo 3999

Flash of Red (2022) 8

Morning light through a stained glass cross my son made when he was in high school.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

katy ace
How pretty even in black-and-white but I bet it’s gorgeous in color
February 9th, 2022  
KWind ace
Pretty stained glass!
February 9th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Interesting shot. Love how parts of the background come through.
February 9th, 2022  
