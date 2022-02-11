Previous
Flash of Red (2022) 11 by olivetreeann
Photo 4005

Flash of Red (2022) 11

Half moon from the early hours of the day- thankfully the neighbors did not catch me outside in my pjs!
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
PamSnaps1 ace
Love ❤️
February 12th, 2022  
katy ace
stunning clarity and detail Ann
February 12th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Marvelous shape! Maybe the best shape of all.
February 12th, 2022  
