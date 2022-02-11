Sign up
Photo 4005
Flash of Red (2022) 11
Half moon from the early hours of the day- thankfully the neighbors did not catch me outside in my pjs!
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
moon
half moon
moon shot
for2022
PamSnaps1
Love ❤️
February 12th, 2022
katy
stunning clarity and detail Ann
February 12th, 2022
Lou Ann
Marvelous shape! Maybe the best shape of all.
February 12th, 2022
