Photo 4011
Flash of Red (2022) 13
I noticed the way the light was falling on the peppers I chopped up for dinner last night and grabbed a shot for today's low-key picture. It's Flash of Red time tomorrow!
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8109
photos
218
followers
216
following
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
12th February 2022 7:09pm
Tags
pepper
,
for2022
