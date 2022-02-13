Previous
Flash of Red (2022) 13 by olivetreeann
Flash of Red (2022) 13

I noticed the way the light was falling on the peppers I chopped up for dinner last night and grabbed a shot for today's low-key picture. It's Flash of Red time tomorrow!
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
