Photo 4019
Flash of Red (2022) 15
Jeff brought me some flowers for Valentines Day. And yes, he knew I'd photograph them!
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
black and white
flowers
high key
for2022
Diana
ace
So beautiful.
February 17th, 2022
