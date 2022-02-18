Previous
Flash of Red (2022) 18 by olivetreeann
Photo 4029

Flash of Red (2022) 18

Three jar lids for today's shape prompt.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Walks @ 7 ace
Interesting answer and really like the grunge
February 19th, 2022  
KWind ace
Very cool image.
February 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely treatment you gave them.
February 19th, 2022  
