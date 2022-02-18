Sign up
Photo 4029
Flash of Red (2022) 18
Three jar lids for today's shape prompt.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8144
photos
218
followers
216
following
1103% complete
View this month »
for2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Interesting answer and really like the grunge
February 19th, 2022
KWind
ace
Very cool image.
February 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely treatment you gave them.
February 19th, 2022
