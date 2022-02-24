Previous
Next
Flash of Red (2022) 24 by olivetreeann
Photo 4045

Flash of Red (2022) 24

A box of matches seemed to be just the right subject for the last of the line shots this month. I can't believe there are only four days left of February!
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Great idea for today's photo!
It's amazing how fast February goes by!
February 25th, 2022  
katy ace
A fabulous subject that would have been good for the middle of the month as well
February 25th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Clever idea!
February 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise