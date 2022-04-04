Sign up
Photo 4111
No Worse for the Warehouse Door
I liked the contrasting colors on this warehouse and its side door. I'm not sure what's inside, but the outside was quite photogenic imho!
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
2nd April 2022 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
bricks
,
30-shots2022
Islandgirl
ace
Neat colours!
April 5th, 2022
