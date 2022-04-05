Sign up
Photo 4112
The Light in the Door at the End of My Tunnel
What I see at the end of the day when I lock my office door (with a little selective coloring for good measure).
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
5th April 2022 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
30-shots2022
Shutterbug
ace
Interesting capture of the doors in the dark. Love the bright green.
April 6th, 2022
