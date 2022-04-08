Previous
Forgotten Door by olivetreeann
Photo 4114

Forgotten Door

I took this shot back in 2015 and discovered it while digging through the archives today. Life has been really busy between work and home so I have once again fallen behind on 365!

Taken at Bent's Theater in Medina, NY in May 2015. Look at the ornate decoration over that door!
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Milanie ace
Terrific processing!
April 12th, 2022  
