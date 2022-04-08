Sign up
Photo 4114
Forgotten Door
I took this shot back in 2015 and discovered it while digging through the archives today. Life has been really busy between work and home so I have once again fallen behind on 365!
Taken at Bent's Theater in Medina, NY in May 2015. Look at the ornate decoration over that door!
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8322
photos
215
followers
212
following
1127% complete
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
4022
4113
4023
4114
4024
4115
4116
4025
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
22nd May 2015 4:38pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
door
,
30-shots2022
,
bent's theater
Milanie
ace
Terrific processing!
April 12th, 2022
