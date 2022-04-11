Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4116
What Happens When You Measure Once and Cut Twice
I'm sure there is an appropriately sized door on the side of this house, but it did look pretty funny to see one leaned up against the side of the house today with no cut out for it!
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8322
photos
215
followers
212
following
1127% complete
View this month »
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
Latest from all albums
4022
4113
4023
4114
4024
4115
4116
4025
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
11th April 2022 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
windows
,
30-shots2022
Milanie
ace
Love the way you presented this scene - excellent spotting.
April 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close