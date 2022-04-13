Sign up
Photo 4120
Front Door Inside
What I see when I head out the door.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8334
photos
216
followers
213
following
1129% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
16th April 2022 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
house
,
30-shots2022
Lesley
ace
Beautiful hallway
April 16th, 2022
