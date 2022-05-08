Sign up
Photo 4145
Abstract
Abstract photography from a Lego photographer's perspective.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
abstract
,
toyson365
,
365toys
,
may22words
bkb in the city
Great pov
May 9th, 2022
katy
ace
FAV I love the before and after diptych
May 9th, 2022
