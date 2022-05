Anywhere

Can you match the Lego Photo Club member with the place they'd like to be? Even their side-kicks have contributed to the list.



Here's the club, from left to right (sort of!): Arctic Al, Rover, Isaac MacIsaac, Dapper Dan, Sally (the Scuba Diver), Natalie the Nature Photographer, Photo Club Phil, Liz (she looks just like my neighbor Liz, parka and all!), Penny Penguin, Stephanie (who looks just like a Pocono Photo Club friend named Stephanie), Froggy, Sam the Science Guy, and G. (for Grammy).