Photo 4179
Wild Surprise
I was about to head back into the house today after taking pictures of Isaac and Micah with the neighbor's dog when this fellow hastily jumped out of the way. Had he not moved, I never would have seen him.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
11th June 2022 10:20am
Tags
frog
,
30dayswild2022
