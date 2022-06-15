Previous
Next
Fairies in the Wild by olivetreeann
Photo 4183

Fairies in the Wild

We took a walk in a local park the other day. I had a little fun turning it into a fairy forest.

My apologies for the massive post tonight- I don't want to fall too far behind. No need to comment on all of these- just the ones you like best. And thanks for your understanding!
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Magical and fun!
June 16th, 2022  
Kathy ace
cool. I like light leaks and flares.
June 16th, 2022  
katy ace
I like what you did with it!
June 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise