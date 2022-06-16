Previous
Wild Fungi by olivetreeann
Photo 4184

Wild Fungi

Spotted on our walk through the park the other day. I don't think I've ever seen one this pink before.

My apologies for the massive post tonight- I don't want to fall too far behind. No need to comment on all of these- just the ones you like best. And thanks for your understanding!
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Kathy ace
A deep look into this fungi.
June 16th, 2022  
katy ace
this is really pretty and so different from mine
June 16th, 2022  
