The Departure

We had three baby raccoons visiting us for a few days. They loved climbing into the recycle bin (even though I wash all the recycling out in soapy water!) and if we'd have let them, they would have come right into the house. Someone must be feeding them somewhere because they had absolutely no fear of us. In spite of all that I just couldn't get a good shot of them. If I had opened the screen door one or more would have entered the house, and shooting at dusk through a screen isn't really conducive to clear shots, so alas you get a shot of the third one scurrying off into the evening after some rather comical tumbles with his siblings. Thankfully their nightly route seems to have changed. We haven't seen them for a few days now.



Still filling in June- no need to comment on all the shots- just the ones where you feel like it.