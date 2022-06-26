Previous
The Departure by olivetreeann
Photo 4194

The Departure

We had three baby raccoons visiting us for a few days. They loved climbing into the recycle bin (even though I wash all the recycling out in soapy water!) and if we'd have let them, they would have come right into the house. Someone must be feeding them somewhere because they had absolutely no fear of us. In spite of all that I just couldn't get a good shot of them. If I had opened the screen door one or more would have entered the house, and shooting at dusk through a screen isn't really conducive to clear shots, so alas you get a shot of the third one scurrying off into the evening after some rather comical tumbles with his siblings. Thankfully their nightly route seems to have changed. We haven't seen them for a few days now.

26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely story of these little rascals! I like the blues and scene, lovely framing too.
July 8th, 2022  
