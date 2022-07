Really Wild Grasses

I decided to have some with the 30 Days Wild theme this week and do some REALLY WILD processing. The more "natural" version is in my second album. Playing around with a shot of some wild grasses. I think I used some sort of infrared effect on this one- but who knows!? Once I start playing I often lose track of what I do.



Still filling in June- do not feel obligated to comment on any of these crazy shots or the reality in my other album unless you REALLY want to!