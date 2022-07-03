The Big Machines are Here

Our church is building a new elevator for wheel chairs and walkers as well as people who have trouble with stairs in one way or another. This project began long before I started working there (apparently it is about 10 years in the making). You'll never meet a group of people who are more excited about being inconvenienced for 3 to 4 months than this congregation!



More construction shots to follow...



I'm starting to catch up with July- my apologies for another large upload BUT PLEASE- only comment on what you want to and move along past the rest!