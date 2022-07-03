Previous
Next
The Big Machines are Here by olivetreeann
Photo 4201

The Big Machines are Here

Our church is building a new elevator for wheel chairs and walkers as well as people who have trouble with stairs in one way or another. This project began long before I started working there (apparently it is about 10 years in the making). You'll never meet a group of people who are more excited about being inconvenienced for 3 to 4 months than this congregation!

More construction shots to follow...

I'm starting to catch up with July- my apologies for another large upload BUT PLEASE- only comment on what you want to and move along past the rest!
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1151% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise