Happy Fourth of July! by olivetreeann
Photo 4192

Happy Fourth of July!

We lit sparklers around the fire pit at Betsy and Christopher's. I had three going here- while I was taking the picture with my other hand!
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Sam A. Feldstein
Amazing fireworks pic! I bet this is better than any fireworks shot I could get or that I've taken so far
July 5th, 2022  
Sam A. Feldstein
Also please let me know what you think of this shot I got in 2019 https://365project.org/sfeldphotos/365/2019-07-04
I never got any comments on it
July 5th, 2022  
Taffy ace
Wonderful!
July 5th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
That is some multitasking and you got a good shot of the fireworks.
July 5th, 2022  
