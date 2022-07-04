Sign up
Photo 4192
Happy Fourth of July!
We lit sparklers around the fire pit at Betsy and Christopher's. I had three going here- while I was taking the picture with my other hand!
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
4
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8477
photos
210
followers
210
following
1148% complete
4185
4186
4187
4188
4189
4190
4191
4192
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
18th June 2022 9:01pm
Tags
sparklers
Sam A. Feldstein
Amazing fireworks pic! I bet this is better than any fireworks shot I could get or that I've taken so far
July 5th, 2022
Sam A. Feldstein
Also please let me know what you think of this shot I got in 2019
https://365project.org/sfeldphotos/365/2019-07-04
I never got any comments on it
July 5th, 2022
Taffy
ace
Wonderful!
July 5th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
That is some multitasking and you got a good shot of the fireworks.
July 5th, 2022
